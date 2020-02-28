MMSD teacher accused of using hidden cameras on trip resigns

The Madison Metropolitan School District announced a high school teacher has officially resigned amid allegations that he used hidden cameras on a trip.

David Kruchten, the former Madison East High School teacher and DECA advisor, is accused of placing three recording devices into female students’ hotel rooms during a Minneapolis field trip, according to a criminal complaint.

Minneapolis detectives said the devices were found on Dec. 8

Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore sent a letter to Madison East High School families on Friday stating after MMSD recently said it would begin an internal investigation into the incident, Kruchten decided to resign, effective immediately.

Following his resignation, the internal administrative review into his conduct was closed.

“We take seriously our responsibility to understand every detail of this case to make sure that our system is as strong as it can possibly be to keep our students safe,” said Belmore. “Moving forward, the district has secured an external, independent third party to conduct a full review of the overall response including any related practices and protocols.”

Kruchten was placed on administrative leave after he was charged Jan. 30 with seven federal child pornography charges in Madison.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott Blader, the 37-year-old was attempting to use a minor for child pornography in Wisconsin using “hidden recording devices” on Jan. 20 and Oct. 27, 2019.

The former teacher pleaded not guilty to the charges, and had a trial date set for September.

Last Week an additional victim may have been identified in the investigation. Federal prosecutors say they could be filing additional charges against Kruchten.

In Minnesota, Hennepin County prosecutors charged Kruchten with three felony counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor under 18. Minnesota officials requested a warrant for his arrest.

Kruchten is currently bound over for trial and is being held in the Dane County Jail.

The full letter Belmore sent to Madison East High School Families on Friday:





Dear East Families,





I wanted to make you aware of the latest update regarding the December DECA incident and ensuing investigation.



Recently, as a result of developments with the criminal investigation, MMSD central office was given notice to begin its internal investigation into the Minneapolis DECA incident, specifically as it relates to the conduct of Mr. Kruchten. Shortly after communicating our intent to begin this process, we were informed of Mr. Kruchten’s decision to resign effective immediately.



As a result of Mr. Kruchten’s resignation, the internal administrative review into his individual conduct as an MMSD employee is now closed.



We take seriously our responsibility to understand every detail of this case to make sure that our system is as strong as it can possibly be to keep our students safe. Moving forward, the district has secured an external, independent third party to conduct a full review of the overall response including any related practices and protocols.



MMSD will continue to work in full cooperation with investigating authorities, and in collaboration with the Department of Justice will continue to focus on supporting our students – those who took part in field trips and those students who may be struggling with this incident.

We hope all the above information is helpful. We will continue to do our best to keep families informed, and also to continue to provide all those affected by this incident the support they need in order to heal and move forward. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to move forward.





Sincerely,



Jane Belmore



Interim Superintendent



Madison Metropolitan School District

