MMSD to provide books and other supplies for students during shutdown

Madison Metropolitan School District will go through with Gov. Tony Evers order to close all K-12 schools starting March 18.

Superintendent Jane Belmore said at a press conference 10 minutes after the governor issued the order that the district has been monitoring the coronavirus and adjusting its plans for the rest of the school year.

Belmore said that the district will provide books, packets and free online resources for students and families during the shutdown.

As of Friday, no students or staff with the MMSD have been confirmed sick with the coronavirus, according to Belmore.

Many details of the closure are still unclear, according to Belmore, such as if it would push classes into the summer.

Spectrum has offered to supply free access to internet for 60 days for families in need.

MMSD is working with the Department of Public Instruction to find out if tests will be rescheduled.

The schools are currently expected to reopen on April 6, but that could change, according to the governor's office.

