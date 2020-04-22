MMSD updates on budget, graduation and virtual learning for special ed students

Madison Metropolitan School District officials said that an already tight budget will get even tighter next year, as they also gave updates on virtual learning, now three weeks in.

Ahead of releasing the draft preliminary budget on Friday, district officials said in a news conference difficult decisions had to be made.

Kelly Ruppel, the chief financial officer, said there won’t be any widespread layoffs but there will be reductions in staffing across schools and at the central office. Ruppel also noted “significant changes” to health care plans, explaining, “We simply could not afford to continue to pay the high level of percentage increase on our health care."

The district will enter a public comment period upon the budget’s Friday release. The board is set to make a decision in June.

Meanwhile, district officials are unsure if virtual learning will continue into the summer and fall, as the last day of school remains the same.

Officials announced in early April that in-person graduation will not happen. They clarified Wednesday that alternative formats are being left to schools to decide.

“We as a district cannot be part of placing people in danger, putting everybody in one place, even to celebrate such an amazing event such as graduating,” Mike Hernandez, chief of high schools, said. “We're still working through it. We want to make sure everything is special as possible for students, but we need to keep the end goal of keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

District leaders also gave updates on the progress of virtual learning, which has been an adjustment for students, parents and teachers.

John Harper, the district’s director of student services, explained that students involved in special education have received individual attention with the transition.

One of the challenges facing families is being present for their student during classtime.

Joanne Juhnke, a mother of an MMSD student with autism, explained, “[My daughter] is in a situation where she needs somebody with her at all times. That's most often her special education assistants, the paraprofessionals. We're finding that we have to double that at home.”

“My heart goes out to families struggling in various ways,” Juhnke continued, “because educating a kiddo with disabilities is not an easy endeavor depending on what the challenges are.”

Harper said he recognizes that with virtual learning, more responsibilities can fall on caregivers. He pointed to the flexibility that virtual learning allows, for parents to find time to work with their students.

To Juhnke, virtual learning has been successful at connecting her student one-on-one with special education assistants, occupational therapists, speech therapists and even gym class peer partners.

Noting that staff are solving problems on a case-by-case basis, Harper also shared how virtual learning has prompted special education teachers from different schools to share their tips and insight with each other.