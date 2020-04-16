MMSD's Belmore calls cancelling of in-person classes 'very sad' for community

Madison Metropolitan School District Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore described the Governor Office decision to end in-class instruction and extracurricular activity in the state 'very sad' for students, families, and staff.

"As a result of this crisis, the class of 19/20 has had to sacrifice a lot, and their resiliency and focus is something I will always appreciate and never forget," she told families.

In an open letter to the MMSD community, Belmore said she and her staff appreciate Gov. Tony Evers' directive was in the best interest of the students, even though the personal connections are lost.

Virtual Learning

When it comes to out-of-classroom learning, Belmore says the district has been working hard to get its virtual learning program running full steam and that the district is prepared to go that route for the rest of the academic year.

"Although not the preferred method, MMSD Virtual Learning is becoming more robust and we will move forward focused on this alternative as we continue to expand and grow our capabilities to provide meaningful learning for every student from home," she said.

Belmore added that the district has already scheduled a virtual professional development day where they can assess their work and figure out how they can improve upon it.

She told families that the district will have more information about its decisions as they become available.