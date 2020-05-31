MMoCA secures valuable artwork after demonstrators ransack museum

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is packing away all valuable artwork in downtown Madison after demonstrators smashed windows and ransacked its gift shop Saturday night.

MMoCA spokesperson Marni McEntee wrote in a release that no demonstrators were able to gain access to its permanent collection or installed exhibitions.

But to be on the cautious side, staff members did pack up all items of significant value and secured them. All artwork in the museum's lower-level galleries have also been stowed away.

Damaged windows have since been boarded up, entrances secured and the museum's security company is now on site to maintain a presence.

MMoCA has yet to release the estimated amount of damage done to its facilities at this time. The museum also thanked volunteers who helped clean up the State Street area on Sunday.

"As an arts organization, MMoCA values the importance of non-violent, self-expression, especially in the wake of injustice and oppression," according to the statement.

"The pain and suffering that led to the protests nationwide must not be overlooked or forgotten. Things can be replaced, but lives cannot. We mourn the loss of innocent black lives and pledge to work within the community toward a more equitable and just future for all.