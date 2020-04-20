MPD: Driver facing homicide count after 18yo passenger killed in crash

A Madison man is accused of driving his car while intoxicated and killing his friend in a crash over the weekend.

Madison Police responded to the 4800 block of Hayes Road shortly after midnight Sunday after a witness said the vehicle hit a parked semi-truck.

The passenger, 18-year-old Justin D. Wixom of Fitchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Police say the driver, Donovan Luz-Torres, is in the hospital with minor injuries.

A crash investigator referred tentative charges against the 19-year-old, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating without a valid license – causing death.

