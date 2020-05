A 10-year-old child says she was groped by a stranger right outside her Madison home Monday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department says she was outside her home near Moorland Road and Manor Drive around 1 p.m., when a man wearing a mask and a dark hoodie approached her and groped her.

The child says she screamed, and the suspect ran away.

Anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.