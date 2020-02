A young Madison man was cited for firing a BB gun and damaging three windows at a downtown apartment complex on Feb. 1, says police.

The 19-year-old was identified and apologized for his actions, according to MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain.

He reportedly admitted to firing the BB gun at The James three times causing damage to the windows.

The young adult was cited for disorderly conduct while armed and damage to property.

The BB gun was confiscated by police.