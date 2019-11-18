MPD: 2 boys injure Hy-Vee employee, steal vape products

Madison police are looking for two young boys who stole e-cigarette products and injured an employee at a Hy-Vee on Madison's west side.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, police said the boys -- thought to be about 10 and 12 years old -- walked to the tobacco counter at Hy-Vee on Whitney Way and told the clerk to "hook us up."

The clerk told the boys they were too young to purchase nicotine products. Police said the oldest boy walked behind the tobacco product sales counter, grabbed four boxes of JUUL products, and pushed the clerk to the floor, causing her to injure her wrist.

The boys ran off before police arrived. Investigators are reviewing store surveillance video with hopes of identifying them. Police said there is probable cause to arrest the older one for strong armed robbery and battery to an elderly person.