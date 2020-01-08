MPD: 2 teens arrested after botched drug deal in mall lot

Madison Police Officers chased down and arrested two teens inside East Towne Mall Tuesday afternoon following a botched marijuana transaction that took place in the parking lot.

The victims, two 18-year-old men, told police the suspects got into their car where the deal was to take place at the mall at 89 E. Towne Way at 4:28 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

However, instead of buying a small amount of dope from the victims, one suspect – a 16-year-old boy from Madison – put one victim in a choke hold and punched the other in the face.

The 16-year-old also made mention of shooting the victims, although no gun was ever seen. The 16-year-old grabbed marijuana and money from the victims and fled from the car with his 17-year-old friend, according to the police department.

The victims then called police. Officers took the suspects into custody following foot pursuits.

The 16-year-old was arrested for robbery, battery and resisting arrest. The 17-year-old is facing a tentative charge of resisting arrest, according to the police department.