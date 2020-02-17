MPD: Madison driver gets ticket after hitting toddler while drunk

A Madison driver was cited by police after he hit a toddler with his car while he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel early Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment parking lot on the 500 block of Northport Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, their incident report indicated.

The driver, Jarell T. Patterson, told investigators the two-year-old girl darted out in front of him and he did not have time to stop.

The girl’s mother said her daughter might have lost consciousness at the time she was hit by Patterson’s car, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

Officers said the girl had a cut on the back of her head and was taken to a hospital.

Patterson was cited for causing injury by drunken driving.