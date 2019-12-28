MPD: 3 detained after armed robbery of liquor store

The Madison Police Department now has three people detained after an armed robbery in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived at Rocky's Liquors at 4217 W. Beltline Hwy. at 1:45 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Multiple armed suspects then fled in a vehicle.

Officers were then able to find the vehicle in the Post Road area. The suspects then ran from the vehicle.

Three people are currently detained, according to the police department. Police are still investigating.