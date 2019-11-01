MPD: 3 teens nabbed after stolen car crashes following purse snatching

Three teenage suspects in a string of recent burglaries were captured Friday as they fled from a stolen car that had just crashed at an east Madison intersection, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Authorities did not release their names, however they noted one of them, a 15-year-old who is wanted in several jurisdictions, was arrested in connection with an October 22 armed burglary that led to the suspect dropping his gun near Leopald Elementary School. In that case, a five-year-old discovered the handgun and had picked it up.

The trio were captured after someone stole a woman’s purse while she was in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee grocery store, 675 Whitney Way, and dove into a getaway car, according to police. Based on the victim’s description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, investigators determined it was a car stolen early Thursday from a home on Nottingham Way.

Officers spotted it twice Friday afternoon, on John Nolen Dr. and on East Washington Dr., and tried to pull it over, police said. When the driver failed to stop, the officers did not try to chase it.

The car was finally found crashed at the Atwood Ave. and Dunning St. intersection and witnesses told police four teenage boys fled the scene. A K-9 unit was brought in and officers were able to locate three of them and take them into custody.

MPD said its investigation into the incident is just getting underway and they plan to work with other agencies on it.

A GARAGE DOOR BURGLARY

Manhattan police said the car was stolen after the suspect gained access to the home using a garage door opener.

Investigators explained the suspect entered an unlocked car sitting in the driveway and used the opener to get into the garage. From there, the individual was able to go into the house via an unlocked door and grab the victim’s wallet and car keys.

Police said the method matched “so many other recent pattern crimes.”

