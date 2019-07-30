MPD: 3 teens with a young child run from car after causing rollover crash

Madison police are looking for three teens who ran from a car that caused a crash on the eastbound Beltline Monday afternoon.

Police said a car driving recklessly on the Beltline near Old Sauk Road around 4:20 p.m. cut off another car and caused a crash. The driver who caused the collision rolled the car - a Pontiac G6 -- several times.

Three teens were seen getting out of the G6 after the crash, carrying a young child. The group got into a Dodge Durango that picked them up before police arrived.

The temporary plates on the G6 were listed as stolen, according to police. There were key fobs to an Audi and Lincoln inside the passenger compartment, which police said smelled of freshly smoked marijuana.

Investigators are still trying to determine who owns the G6.