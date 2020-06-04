MPD: 38 arrested so far since protests began; nearly all are local

The Madison Police Department have arrested just over three dozen people so far in connection with the protests over the death of George Floyd and the violence that broke out on several nights as the demonstrations ended.

On Thursday, MPD’s Public Records Custodian Julie Laundrie released the department’s current arrest log master list containing the 38 people taken into custody between Saturday and Thursday morning.

The list showed nearly every person arrested over that span came from the Madison-area. Only one person on the log came from out of state. That individual hailed from Jasper, Indiana, which is in the southern part of the Hoosier State. The farthest anyone else came from was Oxford and Janesville. Four people did not have addresses listed.

The primary reasons for a vast majority (26) of the arrests appeared to be for curfew violations or resisting arrest connected to a curfew violation. Only one person was booked for burglary, while three others were booked for possession of burglarous tools.

The one man who was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, listed Kyle Quade, has also been charged with federal weapons violations. Federal prosecutors announced his charges, under the name Kyle Olson, along with another man who shot himself in the leg, on Thursday as well.

A full look at the Master List is available here

