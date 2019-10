The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

67-year-old Amy Rupnow was last seen in the 3200 block of High Point Road, wearing a purple shirt and black pants. She is 5’5”, weighs about 160 pounds, has green eyes and long brown/gray hair.

Officers believe Rupnow went missing at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the City of Madison Police Department. 608-255-2345.