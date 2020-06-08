MPD: 70yo tries chasing suspects who robbed him at Madison ATM

A 70-year-old robbery victim gave chase, but just couldn't catch up to the teens accused of stealing his rent money, according to the Madison Police Department.

The man told investigators he would have caught them too - if he were just a bit younger and didn't suffer from asthma.

According to police, the victim was making a withdrawal at an ATM at the Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of E. Washington Ave. Several teenagers were nearby at the time and one of them snatched the money and they all took flight.

The man raced after them, but fell a few times before calling police, MPD reported. The officers who were called to the scene spotted the suspects and one of them admitted to taking the cash.

The 15-year-old from DeForest was taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Reception Center on a theft count. An MPD spokesperson noted, however, the teen only had part of the money.