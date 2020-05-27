MPD: 81-year-old died from blunt force trauma

An autopsy revealed an 81-year-old Madison man died as a result of blunt force trauma, rather than a gunshot wound, as investigators initially suspected, according to a Wednesday morning update from the Madison Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Dane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Nang Yee Lee. MPD is treating his death as a homicide and its Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

The man investigators suspect killed Lee remains in the hospital for an unnamed medical condition, an MPD spokesperson said on Tuesday. Th suspect’s name, however, has not been released, per the department’s policy of withholding the name until an individual has been booked into jail.

According to MPD, officers found Lee and suspect after responding around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of Northport Drive. They first located the suspect and were able to take him into custody. Soon afterwards, they found the victim in a nearby apartment and transported him to the hospital.

