MPD: A man in a van asks Madison 10-year-old if he needs a ride

It was a scary moment for a 10-year-old boy Friday morning as he was waited for the school bus Friday morning and a van reportedly pulled up to him.

The boy told investigators the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. According to the Madison Police Department, he said the man asked the boy if he wanted a ride.

The boy reportedly replied that he did not want to go with the man, at which point the driver left.

The boy described him as a bald man with short-length red beard and said the van was light-blue in color.