MPD: Arrest made in East Madison homicide

Madison Police arrested a man Saturday in connection to Friday's stabbing death on Darbo Drive.

Lew A. Jefferson, 58, of Chicago was arrested Saturday morning and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of Amanda J. Woods. Woods' body was found early Friday morning. The death was Madison's first reported homicide of 2019.

Following Jefferson's arrest, Maidson Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released the following statement:

"Delighted to learn from Chief Koval that they have a suspect in custody for the recent homicide on the near east side. Credit goes to all the detectives and officers who worked all night long to secure this positive result,"

The Violent Crime Unit is still investigating the circumstances of the homicide and is asking that anyone who has any information regarding Jefferson or has had any contact with him in the last six months, to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (608) 243-0550.