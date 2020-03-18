MPD: Attempted break-in at West Towne Mall hours after it closed indefinitely

The very night West Towne mall shut down indefinitely because of the coronavirus, a group of teens were spotted allegedly trying to break into the mall, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to its incident log, multiple officers raced to the department store around 4:30 a.m. after an alarm near the JC Penney store went off. Investigators determined someone attempted to enter through a roof hatch.

As police arrived on the scene, multiple teens were spotted racing away from the scene. One 17-year-old was caught and booked on a single count of attempted burglary, according to MPD.

Investigators brought in their drone as well to see if it could find any of the other suspects or if anyone was still on the roof, but it did not see anyone.

West Towne Mall, as well as East Towne Mall, closed until further notice at 5 p.m. Tuesday following Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ ban on crowds of ten or more.