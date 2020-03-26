MPD: Band of teen car thieves try to steal woman's car, neighbor tackles one suspect

Madison police said a witness tackled a teen who tried to steal a neighbor's car, along with several other teenagers, on Madison's north side.

Police said a band of teen car thieves, traveling in two SUVs, stopped suddenly in front of the victim's home on Tomscot Trail around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Several teens, all wearing medical masks and gloves, jumped out and got into a car parked in the driveway. The victim called 911, while one of her neighbors ran over and yelled for the teens to get out.

They took off without the car, which did not have any keys inside. Police said the neighbor tackled one of the teens with hopes of holding him until police arrived. Police said the teen "was able to break away and join his coconspirators."

The suspects took off in the SUVs, which were later determined by police to be stolen vehicles.