MPD: Bicyclist walks away with minor injuries after hit-and-run

Madison police said they cited a woman who hit a bicyclist with her car and drove away Sunday night.

Police said the 60-year-old woman was driving her car in the 700 block of South Gammon Road just before 6:30 p.m. when witnesses saw her hit a 20 year-old man on a bike.

The car dragged the bicyclist and his bike a short distance, police said. Witnesses who came to the biker's aid were amazed the cyclist suffered only minor injuries.

Police said they located the driver on Apostle Island Road and cited her for hit-and-run, operating without insurance, and operating with an expired driver's license.