MPD: Bullet strikes the mattress where a Madison woman's grandchildren sleep during visits

A bullet that pierced a Madison woman’s home went into the mattress where her grandchildren normally sleep during their visits, according to a Madison Police Dept. report.

On its incident log, MPD states officers responded to the home, in the 7000 block of Tree Lane, shortly after noon on Thursday, however the bullet may have been fired days earlier.

The woman called police after discovering the damage; but told investigators she heard a loud bang on Monday night. She added she thinks that might have been when the incident occurred.

An officer reportedly found a hole in the house’s brick wall, which may have been the bullet’s entry point.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain confirmed woman’s grandchildren were not visiting on that Monday.

