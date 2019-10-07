MPD: Burglary and 2 attempted burglaries could be connected

Madison police are investigating a weekend burglary and two attempted burglaries they said might be connected due to the time and proximity of the crimes.

Police said a homeowner on North Woodmont Circle said someone threw a rock through his sliding glass door on Saturday around 11:50 p.m. It did not appear anyone made entry into the house, according to police.

Then, at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a North Westfield Road resident reported someone removed a screen from a window, but also did not get inside the home.

An hour later, around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman on North Highpoint Road reported two bikes being taken from an open garage. The victim said her dog barked loudly and likely scared the criminals off. The bikes were found a short distance away.

There were no descriptions of suspects immediately available.