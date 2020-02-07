MPD: Burglary suspect wipes out while fleeing from officer

A burglary suspect's attempt to flee from a Madison police officer on foot came crashing down Thursday evening when he tried to leap over a snow bank, according to the Madison Police Department.

That's because as soon as David M. Ndong hit the ground, he slipped on the ice, allowing the officer to catch up and take him into custody, an MPD spokesperson explained.

According to the police incident report, the chase began after man saw a burglar in his home around 7 p.m. as he exited his bedroom. The 21-year-old soon realized his laptop was gone and went after the escaping burglar to his laptop back. While, at first, the suspect reportedly denied having the computer, he soon pulled it from his jacket and returned it.

The suspect took off before the victim could call police, but he did give police a great description and a police officer soon spotted the suspect and started running after him, the report continued. The chase went down a Broom St. alleyway where the suspect wiped out.

The officer reportedly recognized the fleeing man as Ndong immediately.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained the 27-year-old Madison man had been arrested several time previously and, this time, he had several cell phones as well as multiple credit and debit cards on him on the most recent occasion.

Ndong was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts on counts of burglary, theft, resisting/obstructing, bail jumping, and a probation violation. An investigation into how he obtained those other items is ongoing.