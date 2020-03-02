MPD: Car fires at SUV on city’s West Side

People said they heard nine or ten shots fired Saturday night after a car shot at an SUV on Madison’s West Side, said police.

A witness said they saw the incident on Seminole Highway near the Beltline Highway around 11:02 p.m. They told police the SUV sped south, blowing through two red lights, and the car went north.

Madison police officers found a single shell casing. People inside a nearby home said they heard nine or ten shots.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

