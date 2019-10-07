MPD: Couple awakes to front door being kicked in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary on Madison's southeast side.

Madison police said a couple on Lake Point Drive awoke to a loud bang around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Their dog started barking, and they went to investigate. That's when police said they found their front door had been kicked in.

There was no indication that anyone entered the home. Police said the homeowners have lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years with no problems. They do not believe anyone would be targeting them.