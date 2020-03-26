MPD: Damaged ATM found in Quann Park, could be related to Mickey's Tavern burglary

Madison police are trying to figure out if a damaged ATM found near downtown Madison is related to a burglary at Mickey's Tavern.

Police said a man was walking his dog Wednesday afternoon in Quann Park when he came upon the damaged ATM.

Officers collected its pieces as evidence, and investigators are looking to see if it's the same ATM that was stolen during that burglary. Madison police said an empty ATM was stolen from Mickey's Tavern on Williamson Street on Wednesday morning.

"Some criminals are evidently not staying abreast of the news, but Mickey's and other Wisconsin bars were ordered shuttered last week because of COVID-19," Madison police said.

The burglar, or burglars, got an ATM, but no cash, as money was emptied from the machine after the closure order.