MPD: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Madison Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dominos delivery driver of cash.

Authorities say this happened on N. Broom Street. According to a Madison Police incident report, the suspect was with a group of 5 males and 1 female when he robbed the driver at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect, along with the group, ran away toward Bassett Street. He is described as a male, black or mixed race, and in his early 20s.

The driver was not injured in the robbery. MPD says the driver did wait until he was back at the business before calling authorities.

If you have any information about this armed robbery please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.