A Madison man told an officer he was going to jail because he had been drinking following a two-car crash Friday night, said police.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Cottage Grove and Stoughton Road around 9 p.m.

Officers said there were no serious injuries, but Michael Dryden admitted to drinking.

The 52-year-old was arrested for his fifth drunken driving offense. Police also arrested him for resisting and a parole violation.