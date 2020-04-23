MPD: Driver crashes into pole after someone shoots at his car

A driver was injured Thursday after someone reportedly started shooting at the car he was driving and he crashed into a utility pole, according to the Madison Police Department.

Its officers and detectives responded shortly after noon to the 1000 block of N. Sherman Ave. to the crash scene and MPD's Violent Crime Unit has been called in to investigate.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, the MPD incident report indicated, however it noted that he did not appear to have suffered any gunshot wounds.

Wires that were attached to the pole landed on the vehicle and utility crews were called into remove them safely.

Investigators believe that the driver was targeted in the incident and it was not a random act.

They did not release any information about a possible suspect.