MPD: Driver flashes handgun during downtown road rage incident

Madison police are looking for a man they believe flashed a handgun at another man during a road rage incident.

Police said it happened Friday night, around 10:21 p.m., on East Johnson Street. The victim, a 32-year-old man, told police the other driver had cut him off in traffic. He honked his horn, and the other driver stuck his head out the window and started yelling.

Both drivers were headed outbound on East Johnson Street when the victim saw the gun. He slowed down to let the other driver drive ahead.

The suspect's car is described as a blue Chrysler 300 with heavily tinted windows, a broken taillight and no front license plate.