MPD: Driver warned about covered license plate, teen taken into custody on Madison’s West Side

A Beloit man was given a warning and a teen was taken into custody after police pulled over a car for a covered license plate.

The car was pulled over around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Gammon Road after an officer noticed the license plate was covered with cloth.

Police said they had received information that people in cars with covered plates were potentially involved in criminal activities, including looting.

The 31-year-old driver said he did not realize the plate was covered and reportedly said he was dropping off a relative and some friends. He was given a warning.

Police said a 16-year-old passenger in the car failed to show up for court on a second-degree sexual assault case and was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.