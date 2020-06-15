MPD: Drunk man yelling racial epithets on State St. knocked out, police searching for suspect

A 59-year-old drunk man standing on State Street was yelling racial slurs Friday night up until another man, who was black, knocked him unconscious, according the Madison Police Dept.

According to its incident report, the man was in the 300 block of State Street around 6:30 p.m. hollering the epithets. It did not say if he was directing them at any specific person.

Investigators say the man, who was white, fell after being struck and hit his head on the pavement, knocking him out.

The man who threw the punch was gone before officers made it to the scene. Their battery investigation remains ongoing.

