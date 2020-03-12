MPD: Drunken driver hits home, causes gas leak

A Madison woman was cited for drunken driving after her truck went off the road Wednesday night and hit a home, says Madison police.

Police responded to the home on the 900 block of East Dayton Street around 11 p.m.

The Madison Fire Department also responded because the incident caused a natural gas leak after the gas meter was broken off its mount.

Fire crews evacuated the building as well as an adjacent property on North Paterson Street.

Police say the 44-year-old driver had a head cut, which required stitches. Her passenger was not injured.

All of the residents were able to return to their homes after fire crews helped ventilate the building hit by the pickup truck.

