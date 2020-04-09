MPD: During getaway, teens drive stolen car into unmarked police car

Police were able to arrest three teens and recover a handgun and seven key fobs from them after they crashed the stolen car they were driving in into an unmarked police car Thursday morning.

According to an incident report from Madison Police, officers with the Central District Community Police Team were trying to stop the stolen car when the teens crashed into the unmarked car, near intersection of Atwood Avenue and Walter Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say suspects had stolen the same car from a home on Dolomite Lane that morning.

Investigations into the three teens are ongoing. Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force assisted MPD during the incident.