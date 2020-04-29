MPD: 5 arrested for firing a dozen rounds into car at downtown gas station

Five young men are behind bars after police say at least two of them fired a dozen rounds at people sitting in another car in downtown Madison in early April.

The Madison Police Department has been investigating the incident since it happened at the Amstar Gas Station at 1129 S. Park St. on April 7, and announced the arrests on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported at the time that gunfire erupted at the gas station, and that at least one suspect fired a gun from a white car into another vehicle. One witness then reported several teens running from that white car.

Two uninvolved motorists added to police officers that their vehicles had been hit by bullets. No one was reported injured, but at least a dozen shell casings were found at the scene, according to Madison police.

On Wednesday, over three weeks following the incident, Madison police announced they had arrested five suspects believed to be involved.

Police now say at least two of the following five people fired handguns into another car at the gas station, tentatively charged with first degree reckless endangerment:

- Brett J. Morgan, age 20, Sun Prairie

- Travon M. Pearson, Jr., age 21, Madison

- Raiquawn S. Summerville, age 20, Jackson, Tennessee

- Nestor H. Guzman De La Cerda, age 18, Madison

- Kdeion N. Daniels, age 20, Madison

Madison police detectives are continuing to investigate, and say additional arrests are probable.

