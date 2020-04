Five former East High School students were chased out of their alma mater after getting into the building Saturday night, says Madison police

They said the 18-year-olds got inside through a roof door with a key.

Once they got inside, they discharged some fire extinguishers, creating a mess, according to police.

They said the teens were cooperative and didn’t intend to steal or damage anything. The 18-year-olds were cited for burglary and property damage.