MPD: Girls report suspicious person near Lincoln Elementary

Madison police said two girls walking home from summer school said they were approached by a man in a car, asking if they wanted a ride.

The girls told police they walked by a man sitting in a vehicle across the street from Lincoln Elementary School on Cypress Way on Tuesday, when he called out to them. The girls did not respond.

The vehicle is described as a red or maroon mid-sized automobile. The girls said the man had a medium build, wavy dark hair, a long curly beard, and was wearing glasses and a grey shirt.

Police said they have not received any additional reports regarding this person or vehicle.

The Madison Metropolitan School District is aware of the incident.

