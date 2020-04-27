MPD: Gunfire reported near UW Arboretum

The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired just west of the University of Wisconsin Arboretum.

According to MPD's incident report, officers responded around 2:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Lumley Road after receiving multiple calls about gunfire in the area.

Officers tracked down the callers who told them they had heard approximately three gunshots and saw a silver car leaving the area.

Investigators have taken one person into custody in connection with the gunfire. MPD did not release the name of the individual nor did it say if the person had been arrested.

The investigation into incident is still ongoing.