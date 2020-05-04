MPD: Gunman shoots out of van at person on foot near Verona Road gas station

Madison police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon outside of a gas station on Verona Road.

The Madison Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of the BP at 4501 Verona Rd.

Witnesses reported several shots being fired by one of two people who were inside a blue minivan. The gunman appeared to be shooting at a man who was on foot.

Police said at least one bullet struck the gas station, but no injuries have been reported. One shell casing has been recovered.