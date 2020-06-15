MPD: Janesville man seriously injured in crash on the Isthmus

A 25-year-old Janesville man was arrested Friday night after a crash that left the man riding with him seriously injured.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the 24-year-old passenger, who was not identified, could lose an eye as a result of the injuries.

Investigators allege the driver, Griffin D. Willard, was driving recklessly around 9:15 p.m. along Langdon Street, near N. Frances Street. Willard was reportedly speeding and nearly struck multiple pedestrians.

The SUV he was driving eventually struck two parked vehicles before crashing into a tree.

Willard was arrested on multiple counts, including causing an injury while operating a vehicle under the influence, hit-and-run, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and operating while revoked.

