MPD K-9 Bowie tracks suspect hiding under a sink

A Madison police dog is earning extra ‘attaboys’ Wednesday after helping sniff out a suspected car thief who was found hiding in a vanity underneath a bathroom sink.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers spotted the suspect, Harland E. Wallace, allegedly driving a stolen Ford Mustang Tuesday along Rosemary Ave. They later caught up with the car parked in the 4100 block of Bruns Ave. and a North District CPT member saw a person going into a nearby home.

Officers ordered everyone out of the home and they all claimed they did not know where Wallace was, MPD’s incident report stated. After getting permission to search the premises, officers called in one of their K-9s, Bowie.

When he arrived and officers began the search, Bowie, who is named for the late singer-songwriter, ignored all of the other rooms, but quickly realized everything wasn’t ‘Hunky Dory’ in the bathroom, MPD's report showed. At first, officers reportedly didn’t see anything unusual, until an officer opened the vanity and found Wallace.

A handgun and drugs were also found in the home, according to police. Everyone who had come out of the house initially told investigators none of it belonged to them.

Wallace was taken into custody and has been booked into the Dane County jail on counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, and bail jumping.