MPD: Loose change stolen, refrigerator door left open during burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglar who broke into a home over the weekend.

The Madison Police Department said residents on Coolidge Street left their home around 6 p.m. on Sunday. When they returned home around 1 a.m. on Monday, they found the front door to their home forced open and damaged.

Police said officers, including a canine unit, cleared the home. Loose change from a Mason jar was stolen and the refrigerator door was left open. No contents of the fridge were missing.

Police said this burglary seems similar to another residential break-in in the area from Saturday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

