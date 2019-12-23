MPD: Madison convenience store robbed at gunpoint Monday morning

The Madison Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a convenience store Monday morning.

Investigators say the suspect went into the BP store, located in the 4200 block of E. Washington Ave., around 7:45 a.m., flashed his gun and demanded money. They noted the gun may be a semi-automatic.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money and white metal lock box, among other things, the suspect fled along Continental Ave. before turning onto Dwight Dr.

He is described as a black man, standing around 5'9" tall and had several layers of clothing on top and light jeans with black shoes. He was also warning a black ski mask.