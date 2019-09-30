MPD: Madison man arrested after purposely hitting two people with SUV

A Madison man was arrested Sunday after police said he purposely hit two people with his SUV.

Police said 21-year-old Mario Rosas Reyes had been in an argument with several other people on Nantucket Court just before 5 a.m.

During the argument, police said Reyes decided to leave. He got behind the wheel of a Chevy Suburban and accelerated into the victims.

A 30-year-old man said he was knocked unconscious after flying several feet through the air and striking the pavement. He was taken to a hospital with a head injury.

The other victim, a 37-year-old woman, hurt her wrist after she was side-swiped and knocked down.

Reyes was arrested on two counts of second degree reckless endangering safety.