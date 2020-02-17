MPD: Madison man claiming to be ‘Bruce Wayne’ kicks police officer

A man claiming to be "Bruce Wayne" or “The Flash” was arrested after he kicked a Madison officer in the groin on Sunday, said Madison police.

Police went to the 600 block of University Avenue around 12:15 a.m Sunday to check on a man’s welfare.

Officers say Odin Hansen was pretending his cell phone was a gun and ran into traffic to dance.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said the 25-year-old said he was "Bruce Wayne" or “The Flash” when he was contacted by officers.

When he reportedly struggled with officers, DeSpain said he kicked one of them in the groin.

Hansen was arrested for battery to law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting.