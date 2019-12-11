MPD: Madison man forced victim to drive him around for a half-hour

For more than a half hour Wednesday morning, a Stoughton man drove an armed man through the streets of Madison, until he was able to call 911 when the suspect went into a convenience store.

The victim, whose name was not released, told police investigators he felt he didn't have a choice but to keep driving after the 40-year-old Madison man got into his car around midnight in a cul-du-sac near Capitol Square.

According to the incident report, the victim said the suspect, Ronald Witherspoon, approached the car, flashed a gun, and wanted to get in.

While Witherspoon never threatened him, he was reportedly making non-sensical statements and may have been under the influence, the victim continued.

Witherspoon did reportedly ask for cash, but the victim claimed he didn't have any.

Finally, when Witherspoon wanted to stop at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Regent Street, the victim saw his chance and, despite Witherspoon taking the victim's tablet computer into the store with him, he called 911. When Witherspoon realized what happened, he returned the tablet and fled on foot.

Police officers and members of UW Madison Police caught up to Witherspoon near the Madison St. and Garfield St. intersection and took him into custody. He did not have a gun on him at the time.

Witherspoon was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of armed robbery, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct while armed, MPD said.