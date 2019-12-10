MPD: Madison man stabbed while leaving party during fight

When a fight broke out at a party where he didn't know most of the people Monday afternoon, a 23-year-old Madison man told police investigators he decided it was time to go.

That's when, he continued, he felt a "sharp a-- pain" in his shoulder and realized he had been stabbed.

The man, whose name was not released, went to the hospital where the wound was stitched up, according to MPD's incident report. Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. after receiving reports of his arrival.

In addition to not being able to say who was at the party, the victim was unable to provide many other details about the incident, including where it took place, according to police. He reportedly said it may have been somewhere on N. Thompson Drive.

Madison police did not release any other details about the stabbing, including if they have identified any persons of interest or suspects in the incident.